Tierion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,810.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $66,810.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00066146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00927872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049317 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.76 or 0.04947163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion Token Trading

