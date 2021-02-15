Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 376,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

