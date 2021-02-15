Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of Aperio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $212,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $507.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

