The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.77.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

