The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 95.0% in January

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the January 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $33.38. 8,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,769. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.559 dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

