The Manitowoc Company, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Manitowoc in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $517.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 88,660 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

