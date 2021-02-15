The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) Shares Gap Down to $540.00

Shares of The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $540.00, but opened at $518.00. The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) shares last traded at $531.04, with a volume of 23,423 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 478.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.62 million and a PE ratio of -41.86.

Get The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.02%.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.