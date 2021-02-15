The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $2.30

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 135.8% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $2.86 billion and $1.20 billion worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00004724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.97 or 0.01003850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.82 or 0.05233137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00036791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000181 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

