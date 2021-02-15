The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €42.30 Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.34 ($38.05).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

