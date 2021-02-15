The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €142.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.36 ($121.60).

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €86.52 ($101.79) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.70. Rheinmetall AG has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €98.94 ($116.40). The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

