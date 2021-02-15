The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 199,246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $348,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,072,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $306.32 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

