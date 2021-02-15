The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) Shares Gap Down to $13.40

The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $13.00. The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 290,854 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £77.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) Company Profile (LON:FUL)

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of November 25, 2020, it operated 18 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 52 restaurants under the Franco Manca brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

