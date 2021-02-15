The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 196,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

KO opened at $50.69 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

