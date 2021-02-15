The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $185.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.88. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,855.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,085 shares of company stock worth $94,387,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

