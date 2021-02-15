The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,816 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $246,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $70.21 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.