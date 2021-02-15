The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. 40,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 79.98. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

