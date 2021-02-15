The Alkaline Water (WTER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. On average, analysts expect The Alkaline Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.39. The Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

