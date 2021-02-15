THB Asset Management Sells 52,193 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

THB Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,193 shares during the quarter. Guess’ accounts for about 3.0% of THB Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GES. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of GES opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $25.84.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

