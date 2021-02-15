THB Asset Management Sells 41,608 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

THB Asset Management cut its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,608 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions comprises about 1.6% of THB Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.55% of BioLife Solutions worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,898.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,600,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,068 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,563. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLFS opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.92, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

