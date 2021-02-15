THB Asset Management Sells 11,897 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

THB Asset Management lowered its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned about 0.91% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $464.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,858,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $123,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,468 shares in the company, valued at $43,240,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,427 shares of company stock worth $1,030,473. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.