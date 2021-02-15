THB Asset Management Has $5.83 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

THB Asset Management lessened its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises about 1.3% of THB Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. THB Asset Management’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 199,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.81 million, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $50.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $76,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,883,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $273,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,911 shares of company stock worth $3,194,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.