THB Asset Management Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

THB Asset Management cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kadant by 80.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of KAI opened at $150.26 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average of $127.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

