THB Asset Management Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

THB Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,827 shares during the period. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NDLS opened at $9.83 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.