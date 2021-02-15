THB Asset Management Buys New Stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 385,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 267,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 551.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 157,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 132.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth $475,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $17.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.97. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

