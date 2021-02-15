Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

THLEF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thales in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Thales in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS THLEF traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.62. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569. Thales has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

