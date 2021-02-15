TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $81.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.46. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

