Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,480 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

