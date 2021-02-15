Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 13,708 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 217,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $88.38.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

