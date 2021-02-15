TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $180,743.11 and approximately $109,111.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

