TD Securities Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.93.

Shares of CGX opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.42. The firm has a market cap of C$747.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$33.86.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

