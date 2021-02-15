TCF National Bank Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.2% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $167.03. The stock had a trading volume of 105,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

