TCF National Bank Acquires 802 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

