Taylor Wimpey plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

TWODY opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $30.52.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

