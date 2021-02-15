T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,695,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,050,325 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,352,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,393. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

