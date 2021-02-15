Swiss National Bank Sells 162,900 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,393,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 112.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 734,559 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.