Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $292,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.94 and a 200 day moving average of $245.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

