Swiss National Bank Has $177.10 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $177,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $104.43 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

