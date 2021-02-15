Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $259,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 12,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $586.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $597.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

