Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SWMAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,890. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

