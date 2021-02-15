SVB Leerink Trims Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Target Price to $26.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,978 shares of company stock worth $1,661,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

