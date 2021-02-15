Susquehanna Increases Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $27.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.