sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $144.00 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $144.00 million and $9.11 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.79 or 0.00959860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.74 or 0.05170233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

SUSD is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

