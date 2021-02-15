Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.20. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 2,046,641 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43. The company has a market capitalization of £21.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

