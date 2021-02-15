SUN (SUN) One Day Volume Hits $42.28 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. SUN has a total market cap of $76.00 million and $42.28 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can currently be bought for approximately $16.05 or 0.00032990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00272839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00094339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00406397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00185267 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,735,023 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

