Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Short Interest Update

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the January 14th total of 9,560,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth about $17,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $39.64 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

