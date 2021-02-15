Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Makes New $329,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.98. 326,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,436,759. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.19. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $347.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.