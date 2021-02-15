Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $847,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.85. 1,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,197. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.12. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

