Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $12.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. 1,346,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

