Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after buying an additional 315,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 303,710 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.80. 4,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.