Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after buying an additional 315,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 303,710 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.80. 4,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.