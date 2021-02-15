Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 542,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of CSX worth $230,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CSX by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

